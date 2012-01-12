LONDON Jan 12 Private equity firm Montagu
Private Equity is gearing up for a sale of German bandages maker
BSN Medical which is expected to fetch up to 2 billion euros
($2.54 billion), bankers close to the process said on Thursday.
This is the third attempt by Montagu Private Equity to exit
the company - the first was in 2008 when it was forced to
abandon an auction process in the wake of the financial crisis.
Then in 2010 a flotation valuing the company at as much as 2
billion euros failed.
Montagu declined to comment.
Banks are pitching to the private equity firm in a beauty
parade to become adviser on the potential sale of BSN Medical,
bankers said, and a decision is likely to be made within the
next month.
Hamburg-based BSN was formed in 2001 as a joint venture
between Smith & Nephew and Beiersdorf. Montagu bought BSN for
1.03 billion euros in December 2005 backed by 755 million euros
of debt, with an additional 155 million euros raised in add-on
facilities in 2007 according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
($1=0.7882 euros)
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)