By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, Jan 23 Private equity firm Montagu
Private Equity's sale of German bandages maker BSN Medical is
progressing after Goldman Sachs and HSBC were appointed as
sellside advisers on the deal which could fetch up to 2 billion
euros ($2.58 billion), bankers said.
Montagu bought BSN for 1.03 billion euros in December 2005
and this is the third attempt by the buyout house to exit the
company after it was forced to abandon a sale in 2008 due to the
financial crisis. In 2010 a flotation valuing the company at as
much as 2 billion euros failed.
"BSN Medical is in the classic healthcare sector. It is a
good, strong and fairly popular business with a growing
demography and it would be strange if something couldn't be made
to happen here," a source close to the deal said.
Goldman and HSBC were appointed as sellside advisers
following a beauty parade [ID: nL6E8CC41O].
The banks are now in discussions with Montagu to work out a
timetable for the sale, with an information memorandum expected
to be sent out and an auction process started in the next month,
bankers said.
Goldman and HSBC are likely to put a staple financing
package together which will be offered to private equity firms
looking to back the buyout with debt, bankers said.
Other banks are also working out financial models for buyout
houses interested in the deal. A debt package is likely to
include a mixture of loans and bonds, ranking pari passu, given
the size of the deal.
The company has earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 100 million
euros.
The deal is also likely to attract attention from trade
buyers.
When Montagu attempted its previous exits a number of
potential buyers surfaced, including strategics 3M, Kimberly
Clarke, Cardinal Health and Medline in the United States, and
Sweden's Molnlycke Health Care as well as private equity firms
Apax Partners and Bain Capital.
Buyout firms Avista Capital and Nordic Capital, which
jointly bought Convatec Healthcare in 2008, have also been
touted as a potential buyer, a banker said.
"BSN has been under private equity ownership for a long time
and there might not be a lot of growth potential. For any
private equity sponsor to make his returns work on it he needs
really high leverage as the business has always performed
flattish," a banker said.
Hamburg-based BSN was formed in 2001 as a joint venture
between Smith & Nephew and Beiersdorf. When Montagu bought BSN
in December 2005 it was backed by 755 million euros of debt,
with an additional 155 million euros raised in add-on facilities
in 2007 according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
($1 = 0.7740 euros)
