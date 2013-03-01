Uber posts $708 mln loss, finance head leaves - WSJ
May 31 Uber Technologies Inc's head of finance is leaving as the ride-hailing company reported continued big losses for the first quarter, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 1 BT Group PLC : * Ofcom - ofcom publishes final outcome of 4g auction * Ofcom-niche spectrum (subsidiary of BT Group paid 15.06 million STG
for spectrum bands 2,520-2,535 mhz and 2,640-2,655 mhz. * Vodafone Limited has paid £8,060,020 to be allocated the spectrum bands 801 to 811 MHz and 842 to 852 MHz * vodafone paid an additional £4,039,123 to be allocated the spectrum bands 2,500 to 2,520 MHz and 2,620 to 2,640 MHz * None of the other winning bidders from the principal stage (Everything Everywhere Ltd, Hutchison 3G UK Ltd and Telefónica UK Ltd) is required to pay any further amounts as a result of the assignment stage. * Ofcom - total amount paid as a result of the assignment stage is £27,160,322 * Ofcom - adding principle stage of auction sums means that those participating
in the auction have paid a total of £2,368,273,322
May 31 Uber Technologies Inc's head of finance is leaving as the ride-hailing company reported continued big losses for the first quarter, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, May 31 CNN fired comedian Kathy Griffin from its annual New Year's Eve broadcast on Wednesday after she drew strong criticism for posing in photographs holding up the likeness of a bloody, severed head resembling U.S. President Donald Trump.