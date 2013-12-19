IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
Dec 19 British telecoms regulator OFCOM: * publishes consultation on certain aspects of its fixed access market reviews * to consult on proposals relating to openreach's quality of service,
service level cost differentials and fault rates * changes and updates to Ofcom's proposals for charge controls on LLU and WLR services
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
* Says it completed issuance of 1st series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants worth 10 billion won