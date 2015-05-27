BRIEF-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding joining to develop self-navigation systems - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding are joining to develop self-navigation systems and other technology - Nikkei
May 27 BT Group PLC : * British telecom plc - transaction in own shares * Commencement of a non-discretionary programme to purchase up to £160 million
worth of ordinary shares to be held as treasury shares * Buyback programme will be managed by J.P. Morgan Securities * Shares held during the period beginning on 27 may 2015 and ending on or
before 29 June 2015 * This forms part of earlier announced c£300m annual share buyback, to help
offset dilutive effect of maturing all-employee share plans * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding are joining to develop self-navigation systems and other technology - Nikkei
* Indexes down: 0.23 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct (Updates to early afternoon)