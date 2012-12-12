LONDON Dec 12 BT Group PLC : * BT completes sale of remaining Tech Mahindra stake * Completed the sale of its remaining 9.1% shareholding (11.6m shares) in Tech

Mahindra Ltd * Sale for total gross cash proceeds of inr 10,114 million (£115.7 million*) at

inr 871.00 per share. * Tech Mahindra remains a key supplier to BT.