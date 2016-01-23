LONDON Jan 23 Britain's BT should be
forced to spin off its national broadband network to improve
speeds and quality of service, an independent report backed by
more than 100 lawmakers said on Saturday.
The British Infrastructure Group, which brings together
lawmakers from all parties to promote improved services, said 42
percent of small and medium-sized firms were reporting problems
with their internet connection, at an estimated cost of 11
billion pounds to the British economy.
"Given our modern economy is so reliant on the internet, it
is time to stop being held back by BT's lack of ambition and
underinvestment," it said.
BT, the former telecoms monopoly which owns the Openreach
networks division responsible for connecting homes and offices
to the internet, has come under sustained attack from its rivals
in recent years who want the firm to be broken up.
The broadband market leader, which is buying mobile operator
EE, owns the copper and fibre networks that serve rivals like
Sky and TalkTalk as well as BT's own
residential and business customers.
The networks division Openreach is managed at arm's length,
but critics say the structure allows BT to abuse its market
position and has hampered investment.
A spokeswoman for the government division responsible for
broadband speeds said the report was "entirely misleading" and
said the superfast broadband rollout would cover 95 percent of
the country by 2017.
BT said in response that independent data from the European
Union repeatedly placed Britain as the number one performer for
broadband and superfast broadband when compared to other large
EU countries.
British regulator Ofcom is investigating whether to force a
break up of BT, however most industry analysts do not expect it
to recommend that move.
