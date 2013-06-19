LONDON, June 19 British telecom company BT
said on Wednesday chief executive Ian Livingston would
step down in September to take up a role as Minister for Trade
and Investment in the British government.
BT said that the head of its retail business, Gavin
Patterson, would take over as chief executive in September.
Livingston will start his job for the government in
December, BT said in a statement.
Prime Minister David Cameron said Livingston would replace
former HSBC chairman Stephen Green in the ministerial role.