LONDON Oct 10 Britain's EE is to provide mobile
services to BT, the country's leading fixed-line group,
after it signed a deal to replace rival Vodafone after a
nine-year partnership.
EE, the country's largest mobile operator which is jointly
owned by France's Orange and Germany's Deutsche
Telekom, said on Thursday it would be BT's exclusive
mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) partner.
BT currently provides a range of mobile services, primarily
to large corporates, the public sector and small and
medium-sized enterprises.
Vodafone withdrew from talks about continuing its MVNO
partnership earlier in the year, sources told Reuters in May.