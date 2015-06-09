LONDON, June 9 Britain's competition watchdog
said on Tuesday it had referred broadband BT's planned
12.5 billion-pound ($19 billion) takeover of mobile network
operator EE for a full investigation after finding that the deal
could lead to a substantial lessening of competition.
BT, which has agreed to buy EE from its owners Orange
and Deutsche Telekom, had in May asked the
Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to move straight to a
full Phase 2 investigation, bypassing a Phase 1 preliminary
review into whether a deal might be expected to reduce
competition.
Combining BT's more than 10 million retail customers and
EE's 24.5 million direct mobile subscribers was always expected
to be closely examined by the regulator.
"We are pleased that the CMA have agreed to our request by
proceeding promptly to a phase two investigation," a BT
spokesman said. "We were keen for this to happen as it should
result in a shorter end-to-end review period."
EE and BT's competitors such as Vodafone and
TalkTalk are expected to use the review as an
opportunity to lobby for better terms for access to BT's fixed
line network.
($1 = 0.6507 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Greg Mahlich)