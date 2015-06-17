LONDON, June 17 A combination of BT and
EE would provide a major boost to the British digital economy,
the telecom giants said on Wednesday, in the opening gambit of
what is likely to be a highly contested regulatory battle.
The 169-year-old BT agreed to buy EE
for 12.5 billion pounds ($19.6 billion) earlier this year to
bring the country's biggest fixed-line and mobile operators
under one roof.
BT Chief Executive Gavin Patterson said the deal would
create a national champion with the scale and expertise to meet
Britain's future communications needs.
Rivals would benefit rather than be harmed by its size and
reach, he said, adding that hundreds of companies used its
networks on equal terms, and they would continue to do so.
"We are happy for them to stand on our shoulders," he said.
But rival firms such as Vodafone and TalkTalk
have raised the alarm, saying BT, which provides
network infrastructure to competitors through its Openreach arm,
could abuse its dominant position and harm competition.
Broadband provider TalkTalk said the deal needed to be
closely scrutinised.
"Quite simply, consolidation leads to reduced competition
and a reduced incentive to innovate and, crucially, higher
prices - as demonstrated just last month by mobile price rises
in Ireland," a TalkTalk spokeswoman said.
Competing operators want regulators to force BT to spin off
Openreach, and to see other concessions in areas like spectrum.
In response, BT and EE set out their stall on Wednesday,
appealing to the regulator and political leaders to see the
potential from the deal and noting that it would take their
combined clout and ambition to meet ever-growing demand for data
and services.
"A world-leading, combined fixed and mobile, digital
infrastructure will sit at the heart of a successful UK
economy," said EE Chief Executive, Olaf Swantee. "These
competitors only want to put up roadblocks, while we want to
build motorways for the UK".
Patterson said Britain needed a digital champion willing and
able to invest in ultrafast broadband and 5G.
He said rival companies would be able to benefit and compete
through highly regulated, equal access to the Openreach network,
and wholesale access to the EE mobile network.
Analysts said the early skirmishes were indicative of the
size of the deal and the key role BT plays in the wider market.
"As the deal comes close to finalising, rivals will be
calling for lower prices, greater access to BT's network and
even a full demerger of Openreach," CCS Insight analyst Paolo
Pescatore said.
"While there are merits of BT's acquisition of EE,
regulators will be duty bound to listen to the comments of their
competitors who will feel less positive about the transaction
and the increasing monopolisation of the telecoms sector."
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on
Monday she was wary of too many mergers in the telecoms sector,
warning that consumers could end up with higher bills and less
innovative companies.
"Incumbent operators argue that if they cannot merge with
their rivals in the same country they will be unable to increase
their investment. I've heard this claim quite often, but I have
not seen evidence that this is the case," she said.
"Instead, there is ample evidence that excessive
consolidation may lead not only to less competition and more
expensive bills for consumers, but that it also reduces the
incentives in national markets to innovate."
