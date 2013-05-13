LONDON May 13 Britain's BT said on
Monday it was experiencing problems within its Openreach
division and was having to work hard to restore normal lead
times for delivering ethernet services.
BT, fresh from forecast-beating results on Friday which sent
its shares to near six year highs, said it was suffering from
high levels of demand and some systems issues that had affected
a small number of orders.
BT's Openreach, which enables rival telecom operators to
access BT's network, sent an email to clients last week to
explain what they were doing to improve the service. Ethernet
services are used by communications firms to provide high-speed
networks for corporate customers, and not consumers.
"As you are aware, over the last few months, while ethernet
repair has remained strong, provision performance has fallen
below our expected standards in some instances and we have been
working hard to resolve these issues," BT Openreach said.
"These plans have not yet delivered the levels of
improvements we have been looking for and we appreciate that
this may be causing problems for our customers. We would like to
thank our customers for their support during this challenging
time."
Customers that use BT's ethernet services via Openreach
could include Virgin Media, TalkTalk and
others.