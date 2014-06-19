LONDON, June 19 Britain's telecommunications
regulator on Thursday proposed setting guidelines for the
margins BT has to maintain when selling its superfast
fibre product to rivals, to allow others to profitably match its
prices.
Ofcom said in May it would not regulate the prices BT can
charge competitors such as TalkTalk and BSkyB
but on Thursday it proposed rules which would require a
sufficient margin to be held between its wholesale and retail
charges.
"Today's proposals preserve pricing flexibility, while
seeking to ensure that BT does not set prices in such a way that
prevents other operators from competing profitably for superfast
broadband customers," it said.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)