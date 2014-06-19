(Adds share price, details)
By Kate Holton
LONDON, June 19 Britain's BT Group Plc
received a double boost on Thursday, as the telecoms regulator
rejected one complaint over how it priced its flagship superfast
broadband product and suggested manageable remedies to avoid
disputes in future.
Shares in BT were up 2.3 percent.
BT has turned around its business in recent years by
building a fibre network that has driven the uptake of broadband
services, both by consumers and by rivals who take the lines on
a wholesale basis to offer them to customers.
Smaller broadband provider TalkTalk had complained
however that BT, the country's biggest fixed-line provider, was
abusing its dominant position in the way it priced the wholesale
offering.
It complained there was not enough of a gap between
wholesale price and the rate at which BT sold the product to
retail customers, squeezing margins for competitors.
Regulator Ofcom rejected the complaint on Thursday. Having
already ruled it would not impose price caps on BT, it proposed
instead requiring the company to maintain a sufficient margin
that would allow others to profitably match its prices.
BT said the proposal also suggested that, if it failed to
maintain the correct margin, it could decide how to remedy the
situation, giving it increased flexibility.
"Given that Ofcom has just ruled that there is no margin
squeeze, we would be surprised if there were any material
near-term impact on BT as a result of these proposals," analysts
at Espirito Santo said.
BT, which had argued it needed to set prices to offset the
investment it made in the new network, welcomed the proposals on
margins and said it hoped they would prevent further complaints.
"There is strong competition in the UK broadband market and
we are confident our pricing will pass any regulatory test that
may be put in place," a spokesman said.
"It is important that Ofcom encourages investment as well as
competition and recognises the full costs involved in deploying
fibre."
TalkTalk also welcomed the proposal and said it expected the
margin test to ultimately result in full price regulation. Its
shares were flat in early trading.
(Editing by Sarah Young and David Holmes)