LONDON Nov 5 A British court ruled on Wednesday
that pay TV group BSkyB must make its Sky Sports 1 and 2
channels available for viewers of rival BT's YouView TV
service.
Regulator Ofcom welcomed the ruling, saying it paved the way
for more top sports events to be made available for the first
time to viewers on BT's YouView platform, which uses broadband
to deliver TV channels.
Ofcom chief executive Ed Richards said: "After more than
four years of litigation and legal challenges, Ofcom's 2010 pay
TV decision continues to serve the interests of UK consumers and
this ruling is consistent with our original decision."
BT also welcomed the interim ruling by the Competition
Appeal Tribunal.
BSkyB was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Li-mei Hoang. Editing by Jane
Merriman)