LONDON Nov 5 A British court ruled on Wednesday that pay TV group BSkyB must make its Sky Sports 1 and 2 channels available for viewers of rival BT's YouView TV service.

Regulator Ofcom welcomed the ruling, saying it paved the way for more top sports events to be made available for the first time to viewers on BT's YouView platform, which uses broadband to deliver TV channels.

Ofcom chief executive Ed Richards said: "After more than four years of litigation and legal challenges, Ofcom's 2010 pay TV decision continues to serve the interests of UK consumers and this ruling is consistent with our original decision."

BT also welcomed the interim ruling by the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

BSkyB was not immediately available for comment.

