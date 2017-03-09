Australian gold output slumps 8 pct in Q1 due to cyclone, rain
SYDNEY, May 28 Heavy rains and a cyclone led to an 8 percent, or six-tonne drop in Australian gold production in the first quarter, a survey released on Sunday showed.
LONDON, March 9 Britain's BT has appointed Jan du Plessis, chairman of miner Rio Tinto, as its next chairman, taking over from Mike Rake who has led the telecoms group for 10 years.
BT said on Thursday that du Plessis would join its board as a non-executive director on June 1, and become chairman on November 1.
Du Plessis has led Rio Tinto through a volatile period, as it scrambled to pay down $39 billion in debt from its Alcan takeover, scrapped a controversial tie-up with China's Chinalco, sacked a chief executive after the company made over-priced acquisitions and fended off a bid from Glencore.
BEIJING, May 27 China needs to shift away from over-reliance on heavy industries, large-scale and careless expansion, and the depletion of the country's natural resources, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday, according to state media.