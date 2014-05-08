LONDON May 8 Strong demand for fibre broadband
and television helped Britain's BT report its first
growth in consumer revenues in a decade and strong overall
full-year results.
The 168-year-old former state telecoms monopoly, which
reported a return to quarterly revenue growth last quarter for
the first time in four and a half years, said it would extend
its dividend and share buyback policy by one year.
It also increased its free cash flow forecasts for 2014/15.
BT's financial performance has been helped by record
customer demand for superfast broadband and its growing new
sports TV service which is competing with the dominant pay-TV
provider BSkyB.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Paul Sandle)