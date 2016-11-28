Nov 28 BT Group Plc said Mike McTighe, former board member of Ofcom, has been appointed the first chairman of Openreach, BT's fixed network business.

British regulator Ofcom had said in July that BT's network division should become a legally separate company within the telecoms group.

McTighe will oversee the new Openreach board, which will operate from early 2017, the company said in a statement.

Sky News had earlier reported, citing sources, that BT had planned to appoint McTighe as chairman of Openreach. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Sandra Maler)