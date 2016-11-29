LONDON Nov 29 British telecoms regulator Ofcom
said on Tuesday it was preparing to go to the European
Commission to try to force BT to legally separate its
networks division Openreach after the two sides failed to come
to a voluntary agreement.
Ofcom, which put forward its plan for a legally separate
Openreach in July, said the two sides had made progress but not
enough to deliver the better service for phone and broadband
users it wants to see.
It said it remained open to BT bridging the gap between its
proposal and what is required to address its "strong competition
concerns".
Openreach is the division of BT Group that develops and
maintains the UK's main telecoms network used by providers such
as Sky, TalkTalk, Vodafone and BT's
retail business.
