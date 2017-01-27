BRIEF-Dustin Group intends to appeal to court's verdict in Sør-Trøndelag Fylkeskommune dispute
* SAID ON MONDAY SØR-TRØNDELAG COURT ANNOUNCED VERDICT IN DISPUTE BETWEEN THE COMPANY AND SØR-TRØNDELAG FYLKESKOMMUNE ET AL
LONDON Jan 27 BT, the telecoms group reeling from an accounting scandal and a slowdown in its government work, said it was seeing record growth in its EE mobile unit and good momentum in consumer operations in a bid to reassure investors.
In results overshadowed by the profit warning on Tuesday that wiped out a fifth of its market value, the group said it had added 83,000 broadband customers in its third quarter, while 260,000 switched to faster fibre connections.
"I am deeply disappointed with the unacceptable practices by some that we've found," Chief Executive Gavin Patterson said.
Adjusted core earnings for the quarter rose 18 percent to 1.87 billion pounds, it said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
* SAID ON MONDAY APPEALS COURT ISSUED AN ORDER, IN PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS BROUGHT BY SSH AGAINST SONY, IN WHICH IT HELD THAT SONY GROUP COMPANY IN GERMANY MAY INFRINGE SSH PATENT EP 2 254 311