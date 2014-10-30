LONDON Oct 30 Britain's BT reported second-quarter earnings slightly ahead of forecasts on Thursday helped by strong demand for fibre broadband from both its customers and those rivals selling it on a wholesale basis.

The former state telecoms monopoly reported revenue up 0.2 percent on an underlying basis to 4.4 billion pounds ($7 billion) with core earnings up 1 percent to 1.5 billion pounds, slightly ahead of a consensus of 1.4 billion pounds.

BT's financial performance has been helped by strong customer demand for its superfast fibre broadband offering and a sports TV service.

Revenues from BT's consumer division grew by 7 percent, helping the firm to reiterate its outlook and lift its interim dividend by 15 percent, at the top end of its guidance range.

"Our Consumer business continues to perform well thanks to the impact of BT Sport where Premier League audiences are up around 45 per cent on average," Chief Executive Gavin Patterson said.

"Fibre is also driving growth with one in three of our retail broadband customers enjoying super-fast speeds."

