By Paul Sandle
LONDON, May 5 Britain's biggest telecoms
provider BT said it is prepared to spend 6 billion pounds
($8.7 bln) on rolling out more superfast fibre and 4G mobile in
the next three years, provided the regulator allows it to retain
control of its networks.
Regulator Ofcom wants to improve broadband access for
British households and has threatened to break up BT, a former
monopoly group, if it does not ease its grip on the Openreach
network that is used by rivals as well as BT's own customers.
BT said it was ready to lift its target for superfast
broadband to 12 million premises by 2020, including 2 million of
the fastest connections, from 10 million after it reported a
better-than-expected 6 percent rise in full-year earnings.
However, it said it wanted reassurance from Ofcom about the
amount of control it keeps on investment and returns from the
network. The regulator is pushing for full structural separation
of Openreach.
"We expect we can make a fair return on this investment, so
we are calling on Ofcom to give us some confidence that our
shareholders are going to make a fair return," Chief Executive
Gavin Patterson said.
The 6 billion pound spending plan also includes improving 4G
mobile coverage to more than 95 percent of the country's
geography by 2020.
Analysts at Jefferies said BT actually appeared to be
reducing its capital expenditure over the next few years,
judging by targets for an increase in cash flow to about 3.6
billion pounds by 2017-18 year and increases in dividends.
"We wonder whether that is a wise signal to be sending to the
regulator," they said.
Around 2.4 million homes in Britain can't get a minimum 10
megabits-a-second broadband service and only 2 percent of the
country has the gold standard of a fibre connection which runs
all the way into the premises (FTTP).
BT had shied away from FTTP, saying it could squeeze faster
speeds out of its copper connections into homes and premises
with its G.fast technology that will reach speeds of 500MbPs in
the next few years.
Patterson said new techniques meant FTTP had become more
cost effective, and it made sense to deploy the technology in
some business parks and new housing developments. "Increasingly
it will part of our mix going forward," he said.
SIGNAL TO REGULATORS
Rival telecom providers who rely on BT's network have
accused BT of not investing enough, particularly in FTTP, and
providing a poor quality of service.
They assert that Britain would have better broadband
connections if Openreach was spun off.
Ofcom stopped short of recommending that step in a review of
the market in February, but it remains locked in talks with BT
over the future of Openreach, which also provides the lines used
by competitors including Sky and TalkTalk.
Sky was not placated by the investment announced on
Thursday.
"This limited ambition has been dragged out of BT by the
threat of regulatory action, demonstrating once again why an
independent Openreach, free to raise its own long-term capital,
is the best way for the UK to get the fibre network it needs,"
said Sky's Chief Financial Officer Andrew Griffith.
The investment plan came as BT reported core earnings of
6.58 billion pounds, comfortably ahead of analyst expectations,
for the year to end-March.
Revenue was up 6 percent, including a contribution from EE,
the mobile operator that become part of BT at the end of
January, to 18.91 billion pounds.
Patterson said the integration would deliver costs savings
of 400 million pounds a year in the fourth year after
completion, up from 360 million pounds a year.
BT established a lead in the race towards convergence - the
trend for customers to buy broadband, fixed-line, TV and mobile
from a single provider - when it acquired EE.
Its rivals are still in the starting blocks. A merger
between two of the remaining three mobile networks, Telefonica's
O2 and Hutchison's Three, is likely to be
blocked by Brussels, while talks between cable TV owner Liberty
Global and Vodafone have come to nothing in
Britain.
Patterson said the group was performing well in TV and
mobile, as well as its strongholds of voice and broadband.
Revenue in the consumer division was up 7 percent.
He said confidence its prospects underpinned a 13 percent
rise in the dividend, and it forecast at least 10 percent
dividend growth in each of the next two years, and free cash
flow of 3.1-3.2 billion this financial year and more than 3.6
billion next.
Shares in BT were trading up 3.6 percent at 455.4 pence at
1059 GMT, the top performer in a flat market.
($1 = 0.6900 pounds)
(Editing by Kate Holton and Susan Fenton)