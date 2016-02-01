(Adds CEO quotes, analyst reaction, shares; refiled to correct
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Feb 1 Britain's BT Group reported
on Monday the best revenue growth in over seven years in the
last three months of 2015, helped by a strong performance in its
consumer broadband business, as it sets about incorporating
newly acquired mobile network operator EE.
Chief Executive Gavin Patterson said BT would retain the EE
brand, which has been promoted by actor Kevin Bacon in EE's TV
commercials and already has 35 percent of the mobile market.
"We will operate a multi-brand strategy with UK customers
being able to choose a mix of BT, EE or Plusnet services,
depending on which suit them best," he said.
BT's acquisition of EE from Orange and Deutsche
Telekom, valued at 12.5 billion pounds when it was
announced last year, closed on Friday, bringing the market
leaders in consumer fixed line and mobile broadband together.
Patterson said EE had built a strong brand around superfast
4G mobile broadband that served a different part of the market
to the BT brand.
"We believe there's room for both brands and they'll be able
to provide a wider choice for consumers going forward," he told
reporters.
BT said EE's consumer products and stores would be one of
six units in the reorganisation of the group.
Another new division, called business and public sector,
will serve enterprises with combined fixed-line and mobile
products, an area analysts have said is ripe for exploitation
since EE has lagged mobile rivals Vodafone and O2 UK in
the business market.
The acquisition of EE completes a transformation of BT from
a staid former fixed-line monopoly into an aggressive competitor
in television content, where it is taking on Sky to
secure expensive live soccer rights, as well as in superfast
fibre broadband.
"Customers like what we're offering, whether that's
superfast broadband, Champions League football or mobile data
bundles," Patterson said.
BT's growth has not come at the expense of Sky, however,
which on Friday said it had added 144,000 broadband customers,
ahead of BT's 130,000 retail broadband customers.
Analysts view TalkTalk as being the loser in the
telecoms and TV services market after it suffered a high-profile
data breach last year.
Patterson, however, said BT's growth was driven by factors
such as its Champions League soccer coverage, which started last
summer, rather than the misfortunes of rivals.
BT topped the FTSE 100 index on Monday after it
posted a 3 percent rise in core earnings to 1.6 billion pounds
($2.3 billion) on a better than expected 4.7 percent rise in
revenue to 4.6 billion pounds in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
The shares were up 3.2 percent at a two-month high of 500
pence at 1139 GMT.
Citi said BT's improved revenue forecast for the full year
ending in March of a rise of 1-2 percent from its previous
forecast of "growth" left room for consensus upgrades.
"BT has taken the opportunity of the EE acquisition to make
what looks to us to be a sensible business reorganisation," it
said.
The big remaining question for BT is whether industry
regulator Ofcom will decide in it current market review that BT
should spin off its fixed line network arm Openreach, a move
urged by rivals including Sky and TalkTalk.
Patterson said BT had made a strong case to retain the unit,
which is run at arm's length. "We have a model that works," he
said. "Any separation would put that at risk."
Ofcom is due to pubish the initial findings of its review
later this month.
In the meantime Ofcom has called for the EU competition
regulator to block the proposed acquisition of Telefonica's
O2 UK by CK Hutchison's Three, according to
the Financial Times.
The FT quoted Ofcom's chief executive Sharon White as saying
she was concerned that the merger of two of the UK's four mobile
network operators "could mean higher prices for consumers and
businesses".
($1 = 0.6993 pounds)
