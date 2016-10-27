LONDON Oct 27 BT, Britain's biggest
broadband provider, met market expectations with a 1 percent
rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by price rises and
strong demand for faster fibre connections, keeping it on track
for its full-year targets.
The company, which is in talks with regulators about the
future of its Openreach networks unit, reported adjusted core
earnings of 1.89 billion pounds ($2.3 billion)on revenue up 1.1
percent on an underlying basis to 6.0 billion pounds.
"Our consumer facing lines of business have performed well,
but in the enterprise space, UK public sector continues to be a
challenging market," the company said on Thursday.
($1 = 0.8183 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)