LONDON Oct 27 BT, Britain's biggest broadband provider, met market expectations with a 1 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by price rises and strong demand for faster fibre connections, keeping it on track for its full-year targets.

The company, which is in talks with regulators about the future of its Openreach networks unit, reported adjusted core earnings of 1.89 billion pounds ($2.3 billion)on revenue up 1.1 percent on an underlying basis to 6.0 billion pounds.

"Our consumer facing lines of business have performed well, but in the enterprise space, UK public sector continues to be a challenging market," the company said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8183 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)