LONDON, April 30 BT said it would provide
its sports television service for free to British broadband
customers in the next soccer season, extending a deal offered
when it launched last August.
The entry of BT into the sports rights market has provided
competition for BSkyB, which has long been the dominant
force in the sector. The rivalry has also driven up the value of
rights, a fillip for sports teams.
"The great news for fans is that BT Sport will remain free
with BT Broadband for another season," said John Petter, head of
BT's Consumer business.
BT said around five million homes were taking the service.
BT and BSkyB are battling for the upper hand in the market
to supply broadband, telephone and television services to
British households.
