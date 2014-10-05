Oct 5 UK-based BT Group PLC could take
until beyond the current financial year to return to the
consumer mobile market, due to technical problems, the Telegraph
reported.
The company is trying to use Wi-Fi networks to carry voice
call and data traffic, rather than a 4G mobile network, the
Telegraph said, citing sources.(bit.ly/1vDmJ2V)
There is a possibility that the launch might now be delayed
to the second quarter of next year, the newspaper said, citing a
source.
The more traffic that is carried over 4G, the more the
company will have to pay via its deal with EE, which partnered
with BT last year.
A BT spokesman told the Telegraph that the plans were still
on track, which indicates that the company could choose to
launch it using only the EE network, bearing high costs.
BT is also working on its Home Hub router to turn it into a
miniature 4G mobile mast to use 4G radio spectrum, for which it
paid around 186 million stg last year, the newspaper said.
BT could not be reached for immediate comments outside
regular working hours.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Eric
Walsh)