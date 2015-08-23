Aug 23 BT Group Plc's Americas unit president has called on the United States to require that telecoms rivals allow access to their networks at regulated prices, the Financial Times reported Sunday.

Bas Burger, president of the British provider's Americas operation, told the Financial Times a lack of regulation has hampered competition in the United States, where AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc control some 80 percent of the telephone and broadband lines used by homes and businesses. Burger said BT Group must pay large fees to the U.S. rivals to carry data over these wires, which is forcing BT to charge customers more.

