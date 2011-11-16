BARCELONA, Spain Nov 16 British telecoms
group BT could use strong cash flow to make an early
payment into its pension fund once a triennial review starts at
the end of the year.
Chief executive Ian Livingston, speaking at a conference on
Wednesday, said BT could discuss the option with pension
trustees once they started the review to determine what payments
are needed.
"There is certainly the option to prepay some of it. We are
sitting on quite a lot of cash ... and it is not earning a great
return," he said, adding there was "value in putting it in
early, getting the early tax rate. That is one of the
discussions we would be having with the trustees."
BT beat market forecasts with higher-than-expected
second-quarter earnings and sales earlier this month, driven by
consumers snapping up broadband services and multinational firms
agreeing IT deals.
It had adjusted free cash flow inflow of 671 million pounds.
BT said at the time its pension, on an IAS 19 net position
at the end of September, was in a deficit of 2.5 billion pounds
net of tax, up from a deficit of 1.4 billion at the end of
March.
BT has previously made early payments to the scheme. In
March it announced an earlier-than-expected top-up into its
pension scheme to maximise the tax benefits to itself -- the
move was designed to ensure a greater proportion of the payment
was used to offset against BT's tax bill, before changes to the
corporation tax rate was introduced.
