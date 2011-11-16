BARCELONA, Spain Nov 16 British telecoms group BT could use strong cash flow to make an early payment into its pension fund once a triennial review starts at the end of the year.

Chief executive Ian Livingston, speaking at a conference on Wednesday, said BT could discuss the option with pension trustees once they started the review to determine what payments are needed.

"There is certainly the option to prepay some of it. We are sitting on quite a lot of cash ... and it is not earning a great return," he said, adding there was "value in putting it in early, getting the early tax rate. That is one of the discussions we would be having with the trustees."

BT beat market forecasts with higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings and sales earlier this month, driven by consumers snapping up broadband services and multinational firms agreeing IT deals.

It had adjusted free cash flow inflow of 671 million pounds.

BT said at the time its pension, on an IAS 19 net position at the end of September, was in a deficit of 2.5 billion pounds net of tax, up from a deficit of 1.4 billion at the end of March.

BT has previously made early payments to the scheme. In March it announced an earlier-than-expected top-up into its pension scheme to maximise the tax benefits to itself -- the move was designed to ensure a greater proportion of the payment was used to offset against BT's tax bill, before changes to the corporation tax rate was introduced. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Dan Lalor)