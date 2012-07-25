LONDON, July 25 BT had to rely on deep
cost cuts in the first quarter to lift core earnings 2 percent
after tough conditions in southern Europe and the financial
sector hit overall revenues.
Britain's biggest fixed-line telecoms firm reported first
quarter revenues down 6 percent to 4.48 billion pounds and an
outflow of normalised free cash flow of 124 million pounds.
But cost cuts helped the group to lift adjusted profit
before tax up 8 percent and earnings per share by 10 percent.
The results follow a previously solid performance after it
hiked its dividend and promised a share buyback in May.
"We have delivered another quarter of profit growth and the
11th consecutive quarter of double-digit earnings per share
growth, although our quarterly cash flow was impacted by the
timing of working capital movements," Chief Executive Ian
Livingston said.
"BT Global Services was impacted by the tough conditions in
Europe and the financial services sector."