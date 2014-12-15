LONDON Dec 15 BT is expected to enter
exclusive talks with the owners of EE, Orange and
Deutsche Telekom, about buying Britain's biggest
mobile network operator, three sources familiar with the
situation said on Monday.
BT has been in talks with both EE's owners and O2-owner
Telefonica since late November about a deal to buy one
of the operators, putting the British telecom firm in an
unusually strong position to secure a good deal.
One person familiar with the situation said the deal would
cost around 12 billion pounds ($18.8 billion) in cash and
shares.
All parties declined to comment.
($1 = 0.6388 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Kate Holton and Arno Schuetze;
editing by)