LONDON Feb 2 Britain's BT Group said it was experiencing problems with its network on Tuesday, as people across the country took to social media to complain about outages.

"Sorry if you're experiencing network problems. Engineers are on site now. We will keep you updated," the country's leading provider of broadband and fixed-line telephony services said on Twitter at 1545 GMT. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)