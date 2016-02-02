BRIEF-STM Fidecs completes sale of 17 mln ordinary shares in Just Eat- bookrunner
* Stm fidecs trust announces it has successfully completed sale of 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat Plc - bookrunner
LONDON Feb 2 Britain's BT Group said it was experiencing problems with its network on Tuesday, as people across the country took to social media to complain about outages.
"Sorry if you're experiencing network problems. Engineers are on site now. We will keep you updated," the country's leading provider of broadband and fixed-line telephony services said on Twitter at 1545 GMT. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
* Stm fidecs trust announces it has successfully completed sale of 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat Plc - bookrunner
LOS ANGELES, May 22 One Direction singer Harry Styles cemented his transition into a solo career with a chart-topping debut album on Monday, the second member of the band to top the chart.