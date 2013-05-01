May 1 UK telecoms regulator Ofcom has launched a
probe into whether BT Group is abusing its dominant
position when pricing its superfast broadband, following a
complaint by smaller rival TalkTalk Telecom Group.
Ofcom said it was in the early stages of an investigation
into BT.
BT, the biggest fixed-line operator in the country, allows
rival operators to take its superfast fibre product on a
wholesale basis at the same fee at which it sells it to its own
retail arm, BT Retail.
TalkTalk has complained that there is not a large enough gap
between the wholesale price and the rate at which BT sells the
product to retail customers, squeezing margins for competitors.
"BT is disappointed that Ofcom has opened the case despite
the lack of any evidence. We are confident there is no case to
answer," BT said in an emailed statement.