LONDON, June 12 Britain's telecoms regulator
Ofcom proposed controlling the prices BT can charge for
some of its high-speed business lines, following up on a review
which recognised the former state monopoly's "significant"
market power.
Ofcom said it was opening a consultation on the level of
those price controls which would apply to some of BT's wholesale
leased line prices, and result in price cuts for customers in
the 2 billion pound ($3.10 billion) market.
Amongst the business customers using the leased lines are
consumer mobile and broadband operators as well as companies,
schools, universities and libraries.
"Ofcom is proposing a form of charge control that aims to
bring prices down to costs over a three-year period. This type
of control, which is linked to inflation based on the consumer
price index, provides an incentive for BT to make efficiency
gains," the regulator said in a statement on Friday.
Ofcom said the consultation would close at the end of July
and it expected to publish its decision in the first quarter of
next year.
The consultation is also considering how to price the
opening up of BT's network to other operators, a move which it
hopes will improve competition in the high-speed data link
market.
Broadband companies TalkTalk, Sky,
business telecoms providers COLT and GTC, and mobile
operators Vodafone, 3 and EE
, said last year they wanted business lines opened up.
($1 = 0.6454 pounds)
