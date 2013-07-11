LONDON, July 11 Britain's telecoms regulator
said BT Group Plc should cut the prices it charges rival
operators to access its network of copper wires, saying it
wanted to increase competition in the provision of landline and
broadband services.
Regulator Ofcom said its proposals could lead to real-term
price reductions for consumers, if providers such as Talk Talk
and Sky pass on the cuts to their telephone and
broadband customers.
Ofcom's proposals involve price controls for BT's wholesale
division Openreach for "unbundled" lines, whereby the provider
takes full or part control of the line, and for wholesale line
rental.
"These proposals are complex and we will review them in
depth. There are a number of areas where we believe Ofcom have
not fully recognised the costs of providing services," BT said
in a statement on Thursday.
Ofcom regulates certain charges in Britain's telecoms
market, where BT, the former state monopoly, is found to have
significant market power. The regulator also said competition
had expanded into more parts of Britain over the last three
years.
Wholesale prices for a fully unbundled line, currently 84.26
pounds ($130) a year, could fall in real terms by inflation
minus between 0 percent and 6 percent a year under Ofcom's
proposals. It also proposed cuts to shared unbundled line rates
and wholesale line rental charges.
The regulator said it would consult on the proposals - which
come after it last week put forward changes to charges for BT's
fibre optic network - later in the year, after it had studied
the service and fault levels of BT's copper network.
Shares in BT were up 1 percent in morning trading, in line
with Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index.