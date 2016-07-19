LONDON, July 19 Britain's biggest telecoms
provider BT should be forced to break up the group unless
it improves service levels at the Openreach business that
provides the broadband lines used by rivals and its own
customers, British lawmakers said on Tuesday.
A parliamentary committee said that BT has underinvested in
infrastructure by as much as hundreds of millions of pounds a
year, citing an independent report it had commissioned,
increasing pressure on telecoms regulator Ofcom to take a harder
line with the company.
Ofcom has said there should be wider separation between
Openreach and its owner to boost investment and improve
broadband access for households, but the Culture, Media and
Sports Committee wants to see service levels improve
accordingly.
"If BT fails to offer the reforms and investment assurance
necessary to satisfy our concerns, Ofcom should move to enforce
full separation of Openreach," it said, noting that capital
investment in the business had been broadly flat from 2009 until
this year.
BT said it was "disappointed to be criticised for having
invested more than 1 billion pounds ($1.32 billion) a year in
infrastructure when the UK was emerging from recession and rival
companies invested little".
It said Openreach investment was 30 percent higher than it
was two years ago and would grow again this year, adding that it
was making significant progress in improving service levels.
"We are already pumping in hundreds of millions of pounds of
extra money and we have also committed to invest a further 6
billion pounds over the next three years," the company said.
It said it hoped to reach a settlement with Ofcom on
increasing the autonomy of Openreach.
TalkTalk, a BT rival and a long-standing critic of
Openreach's performance, said the report put beyond doubt the
need for radical reform.
"As Ofcom considers how to improve Britain's broadband, it
should feel emboldened to know it has cross-party political
support to be radical," Chief Executive Dido Harding said.
Shares in BT, which have fallen 10 percent since Britain
voted to leave the European union last month, were down 0.6
percent at 1015 GMT.
UBS analyst Polo Tang said the report was likely to be
negative for investor sentiment, but concerns about calls for
more investment in broadband infrastructure may have been
already discounted given the underperformance of the shares so
far this year.
($1 = 0.7582 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Goodman)