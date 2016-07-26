LONDON, July 26 British regulator Ofcom on
Tuesday said BT's network division should become a
legally separate company within the telecoms group, to boost
broadband coverage and avoid the need for a full break-up of the
company.
Rivals to Britain's biggest telecoms groups had lobbied hard
to persuade Ofcom that competition would be best served by
completely separating BT's Openreach network of connections to
homes and offices from the rest of the BT group.
Instead the regulator said Openreach should become a
separate company with its own board. A majority of non-executive
directors, including the chair, would not be affiliated to BT.
They could be appointed and removed by BT in consultation with
Ofcom.
The regulator will now launch a short consultation, running
until October 4, to get the opinions of those in the sector.
