LONDON Jan 13 BT said it appointed former HSBC executive Joe Garner to lead Openreach, its local networks unit that is rolling out super-fast broadband in Britain.

Garner, who joins in mid-February, replaces Liv Garfield, who is leaving the telecoms company to become chief executive of utility Severn Trent.

Garner has worked for HSBC, Dixons and Procter & Gamble, BT said on Monday. He joined HSBC bank in 2004 and rose to become head of UK banking, but stepped down at the end of October 2012 after less than two years in the role.