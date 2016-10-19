LONDON Oct 19 The British government said
"nothing is off the table" when asked if breaking up telecoms
group BT would help deliver the fibre broadband
connections it said the country needs.
Broadband providers including Sky, TalkTalk
and Vodafone want regulator Ofcom to force BT
to spin off its Openreach networks division, saying such a move
would encourage more investment and improve service.
BT says it has already delivered one of the best broadband
networks in Europe, and it is willing to invest more, including
providing more fibre-optic technology.
When asked if BT should be split up, Matt Hancock, Minister
for digital policy, said the regulator was looking at the market
but "nothing is off the table".
"My goal is clear: I am focused that we get that (fast
fibre-based) connectivity," he said at the Broadband World Forum
in London on Wednesday.
"The route to that connectivity, both in terms of market
structure, in terms of technology, in terms of the details along
the way are of course very complex.
"(But) I think you can see from what I've said today and the
measures we are putting through, our absolute determination to
get that and we are not going to let anybody get in our way."
