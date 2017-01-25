(Adds details)
LONDON Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's
multi-national corporate division, will take direct
responsibility for the firm's European business following an
Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation
said.
The British telecom firm warned on profits on Tuesday, in
part due to the discovery of a 530-million-pound ($667 million)
black hole at its Italian operations, wiping more than a fifth
off the firm's value and damaging its reputation.
BT said on Tuesday that managers at BT Italia had now left
the company and that it would have a new chief executive in
place there by Feb. 1. The new Italian head will report to
Alvarez.
BT's current head of Europe Corrado Sciolla was expected to
leave the firm shortly, the person familiar with the situation
said, adding that no changes had yet been finalised.
Sciolla, previously the CEO of BT Italy and president of BT
France, reported to Alvarez. The source said he was not thought
to have known about the Italian scandal but that he would take
responsibility for it.
Alvarez, a Spaniard, was appointed CEO of BT Global Services
in 2012 and has helped rebuild the unit, growing its earnings
after it reported large profit warnings in 2008 and 2009.
Global Services provides communications and IT services to
multi-national corporations and governments around the world.
BT Italia operates a 16,000 km fibre network that covers the
whole of Italy, serving 1,000 large companies including Fiat and
Mediaset.
($1 = 0.7945 pounds)
