* Profit warning comes ahead of key phase for BT
* Group pledges higher dividend despite lower cash flow
* Pension pay outs seen rising significantly in 2018
* Champions League auction the first big test
By Kate Holton and Paul Sandle
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes
auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of
Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts,
leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.
Gavin Patterson, a 49-year-old former marketing man, stunned
investors this week when he revealed a sharp slowdown in core
markets and tripled the expected hole in BT's finances from an
Italian accounting scandal, wiping a fifth off its market value.
Shareholders say they still back Patterson, but they
question his control of a group on the cusp of a period that
will shape the future of the 171-year-old firm that supplies
broadband and TV in Britain and IT services around the world.
"Management credibility has taken a hit," one top 10
shareholder said, on condition of anonymity. "We're trying to
understand how this was able to happen. It's a black mark
(after) a 12-month period that turned into a perfect storm."
Patterson, a Cambridge-educated exec whose shoulder-length
hair and sharp suits mark him out from the crowd, said he had
taken decisive action and would continue to do so. He had
previously helped to grow the share price by 60 percent before
it started to slide at the beginning of 2016.
BT will now take on arch rival Sky in a fight to
retain Champions League TV rights in an auction set for March.
Patterson also needs to end a damaging regulatory row over
its ownership and running of the country's broadband network and
agree a funding plan to tackle its ballooning pension deficit,
both legacies of its former life as the state telephone company.
All will require injections of cash, just as the firm is
balancing a cut to cash flow targets of 20 percent and a pledge
to grow dividends by 10 percent this year and next.
His first job will be to get to the bottom of what happened
at BT Italia, a tiny part of the business which has damaged the
wider group.
BT said it first realised all was not well in Milan after it
was approached by a whistleblower last summer.
It asked auditor KPMG to investigate and discovered what it
described as a sophisticated and complex web of transactions in
Italy conducted by a handful of senior staff to mask the true
performance of the business, and designed to go unnoticed.
The company was also caught off guard when demand from the
British government and multinational corporations slumped in
recent months. The twin shocks forced BT to cut its profit and
cash targets for the next two years, leaving Patterson with far
less firepower than expected for the challenges ahead.
"He is fighting on a lot of fronts," Richard Marwood, senior
fund manager at shareholder Royal London Asset Management, told
Reuters, adding that he backed the management team.
"To be dealing with the pension fund or the regulator or the
sports rights or Italy in isolation would be distracting. But to
have it all going on at the same time, it's clearly going to be
very, very hard work for the board."
TOUGH TIMES
Following the hit to the business, BT now sees 2017/18 free
cash flow at around 3.1 billion pounds. It is expected to
commit to pay around 1 billion pounds a year into its pension
scheme when it agrees a new funding deal in early 2018,
according to shareholders and analysts.
That would leave 2.1 billion pounds to cover a planned
dividend of 1.7 billion pounds, and meet investment needs.
Investors are also keen for BT to resolve a long-running
argument with the regulator Ofcom, which had threatened to force
BT to spin off the country's core broadband network into a
separate company to spur greater investment and boost speeds.
Striking a more conciliatory tone on Friday, Patterson said
he hoped the two sides could agree a deal soon, and some
shareholders said they would not be surprised if the firm agreed
to increase its spending on the network to ease a deal through.
Perversely, BT's weakened position may help it in its battle
with Ofcom, because if the regulator forces BT into a costly
settlement, hitting cash flow, it could alarm pension trustees
to such an extent that they demand higher top ups in the scheme,
reducing BT's cash and leaving it with less to invest.
Royal London's Marwood said shareholders would want BT to be
allowed by Ofcom to charge other providers enough to make a
reasonable return on its investment in the network.
BT's row with the regulator has led to months of negative
headlines, with rivals and politicians lining up to criticise
the firm for what they say is a failure to invest enough to
provide a decent broadband service.
It announced an inflation-busting price rise this month,
limiting its options for further increases this year and
potentially angering customers if it does not retain the rights
to show teams like Barcelona and Bayern Munich in action.
FIRST BIG TEST
The Champion League will be the first test of its resolve.
BT first signalled its willingness to spend big on content to
draw in customers when, in 2013, it paid more than double Sky's
previous deal to win all the rights for the European tournament.
Since then content inflation has continued at a heady pace,
with analysts pencilling in a 30 percent rise in the price to
win the rights for the European blue-riband event.
Analyst Guy Peddy at Macquarie Capital said Sky had the
firepower to bid aggressively to win back Champion League
rights, and has pencilled in a bid of 400 million pounds,
against the 299 million pounds per season paid by BT last time.
"Sky winning the Champions League rights in the UK would
seriously dent BT's Pay TV aspirations and underwrite Sky's TV
strategy," he said in a note.
Simon Johnson, who has negotiated sports deals for
broadcaster ITV and the Football Association, said the
price BT was willing to pay would come down to whether it could
risk losing the rights, and still grow the consumer business.
"The trick is to work out whether BT Sport can sustain the
same premium that they had last time, which was effectively a
'blow the opposition out of the water' figure," he told Reuters.
The multiple demands on a firm that employs more than
100,000 people across Britain and 180 countries worldwide, will
fall to Patterson to resolve. Four days on from the sharp fall
in the share price, there has been no sign of a recovery.
Patterson had won plaudits for his strategy of buying
content rights and a mobile business, EE, to retain domestic
customers and corporate clients.
He has said he is angry that the integrity of BT has been
undermined and was improving controls across the group. He urged
shareholders to focus on the rest of the business that was
thriving under his strategy.
"Many of our shareholders are unhappy and they have a right
to be," he said. "(But) we need to keep this in perspective."
($1 = 0.7957 pounds)
(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)