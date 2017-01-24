LONDON Jan 24 Britain's BT cut its revenue, earnings and free cash flow forecasts for 2017 and 2018 on Tuesday after finding that inappropriate accounting behaviour in its Italian business went far deeper than previously thought.

BT, which had announced an initial investigation into historical accounting practices in Italy in October, said a review had found a complex set of improper sales, purchase and leasing transactions.

As a result, the size of the write down on the business has increased from 145 million pounds ($181 million)to around 530 million pounds.

For 2016/17 it expects a decrease in adjusted revenue of around 200 million pounds, a decrease in adjusted core earnings of around 175 million pounds, and a decrease of up to 500 million pounds of normalised free cash flow.

For 2017/18, it expects a similar annual impact to adjusted revenue and adjusted core earnings. ($1 = 0.8019 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)