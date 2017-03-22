March 22 Britain's telecom watchdog said on
Wednesday it fined BT Group Plc's Plusnet division
880,000 pounds ($1.10 million) for continuing to bill more than
a thousand ex-customers.
The investigation by regulator Ofcom found that Plusnet
broke a billing rule by continuing to charge a group of
customers for landlines or broadband after they had cancelled
their service, the regulator said.
Ofcom said that the 1,025 customers were overcharged by more
than £500,000 in total.
Plusnet, which provides broadband, landline, digital TV and
mobile services, has refunded 356 customers a total of £212,140,
which included interest at a rate of 4 percent for each
customer, Ofcom said.
Plusnet has also made clear to Ofcom the action it has taken
to prevent any future billing errors of this kind.
($1 = 0.8025 pounds)
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane
Merriman)