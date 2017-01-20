LONDON Jan 20 Britain's biggest telecoms group
BT will raise its broadband prices by an
inflation-busting 5 or 6 percent in April, as well as charge
more for calls and some of its TV packages.
BT customers on standard copper broadband will be charged an
extra 2 pounds ($2.46) from April 2, the company said on Friday,
while those on its faster Infinity product face paying an extra
2.50 pounds.
The rises are more than triple the current 1.6 percent rate
of consumer inflation.
John Petter, chief executive of BT Consumer, said:
"Customers will get a better package and improved service from
us this year in exchange for paying a little more.
"Millions will have the chance to upgrade to faster
broadband and almost a million will be able to upgrade to enjoy
unlimited usage for no extra cost."
BT said its rivals Sky, Virgin Media and
TalkTalk had either raised prices or announced
increases in the last year. It added it was freezing the price
of a basic phone line.
Analysts at Bernstein said the rises were "intelligently
designed", noting it was a smart to leave line rental charges
unchanged after concern was voiced by regulator Ofcom in
December about rising prices for elderly and vulnerable
customers.
They said they expected others in the market, and especially
Virgin Media, to follow BT's lead.
($1 = 0.8136 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Susan Thomas)