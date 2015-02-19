LONDON Feb 19 The European Commission has
criticised British regulator Ofcom's plan to monitor the price
the country's dominant telecoms operator BT Group Plc
charges rivals to access its superfast fibre network.
Peers such as TalkTalk have long complained that BT
overcharges for wholesale access to its infrastructure, helping
it fund additional services such as sports programming which it
gives to customers free as part of a broadband bundle.
They had welcomed a move by Ofcom in January to apply a
margin-squeeze test on BT, that would measure the gap between
the wholesale price it charges rivals and the retail price it
charges its customers, to make sure there is a sufficient margin
for competitors to make a profit from the infrastructure.
However the European Commission in a letter to Ofcom said
the proposed test did not take into enough consideration the
high costs BT has to pay in a highly competitive market to
secure rights such as Premier League soccer.
It said BT should be allowed more flexibility in how it
spreads the costs than the six-monthly reference period proposed
by Ofcom.
"Ofcom's proposed approach lacks the necessary flexibility
in particular with regards to the treatment of costs for BT
Sports," it said.
"The Commission considers that the proposed static approach
unduly limits BT's commercial activity with regards to a market
in which it does not have SMP (significant market power)."
BT said it was encouraged by the response and expected the
proposed test to be amended accordingly.
"The test, as currently proposed by Ofcom, is fundamentally
flawed," it said in a statement. "It is also unnecessary given
BT's fibre network is open to all companies to use on equal
terms."
A spokesman for Ofcom declined to comment.
