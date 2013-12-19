LONDON Dec 19 Britain's telecoms regulator is
proposing to set tougher standards for BT Group's
maintenance of telephone and broadband connections, which should
mean faster installation and repair times for customers.
BT's Openreach, which installs and maintains connections to
the network on behalf of competing telecoms providers, would
face fines if it did not meet the standards, Ofcom said. The
proposal is part of an Ofcom consultation on the charges for
accessing landlines in Britain.
It would require Openreach to respond to about 80 percent of
telephone or broadband faults within two working days. The same
proportion of consumers and businesses requiring a new line
would have to receive an appointment within 12 days.
Failure to meet these new targets over a 12-month period
could trigger sanctions including fines.
Ofcom said it was concerned about the time it sometimes took
Openreach to complete repairs and installations, particularly in
2012, when the work was to some extent hampered by wet weather.
It said in July it wanted BT, the former national telecoms
monopoly, to cut the prices it charges rival operators such as
BSkyB and TalkTalk to access its network.
BT said at the time that the proposed cuts would make it
difficult to meet tougher standards for Openreach.
On Thursday, a BT spokeswoman: "BT is disappointed that
Ofcom wants to extend the unfair regime whereby third parties
benefit from cheaper wholesale prices ...
"Our concern is that the prices being proposed are
insufficient to fund the higher level of service that Openreach
wishes to deliver, and its customers expect."