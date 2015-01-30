LONDON Jan 30 BT has agreed a new plan
to pay down its ballooning pension deficit and signed off on an
upgrade of its fibre network, putting its finances in order
ahead of a key football rights auction and a deal to buy mobile
network EE.
Announcing the settlement earlier than expected, BT said it
would pay 2 billion pounds ($3 billion) into the scheme over
three years to pay down a deficit that has jumped to 7 billion
pounds from the 3.9 billion pounds it revealed in 2012,
following a triennial review.
Analysts had expected the deficit to rise as record low
interest rates and central bank bond buying programmes crimped
returns.
With the pension plan in place, BT said it would upgrade its
fibre broadband network to achieve speeds of up to 500 Mb across
most of the country within a decade.
The changes come ahead of an auction in February for Premier
League broadcast rights and as BT negotiates a deal to buy
mobile operator EE for 12.5 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6641 pounds)
