LONDON, July 28 Britain's biggest telecoms group
BT reiterated its outlook for the full-year after strong
demand for broadband helped it to report better-than-expected
first-quarter core earnings.
BT reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation of 1.82 billion pounds ($2.40 billion) in the three
months to the end of June, compared with a company-supplied
analyst forecast of 1.78 billion pounds.
BT, which is locked in talks with the telecoms regulator
Ofcom over the need to restructure to improve national broadband
coverage, said in May it expected to produce core earnings of
around 7.9 billion pounds for the year.
