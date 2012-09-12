LONDON, Sept 12 BT has snatched the
broadcast rights for Premiership rugby from BSkyB with a
152 million pound ($244 million) four-year contract to show
games from the 2013-14 season.
The British telecoms group, which is buying more sports
content to boost its internet TV offer, said it would show up to
69 Aviva Premiership Rugby matches and the J.P. Morgan Asset
Management Sevens from the 2013-14 season.
It will also show matches played by Aviva Premiership Rugby
clubs in European competitions from 2014-15 for three years.
The live Aviva Premiership rights are currently split
between satellite broadcaster BSkyB and Disney's ESPN,
BT said on Wednesday.
BT agreed in June a deal to share Premier League soccer
games with BSkyB from next year.