LONDON Nov 9 BT said on Saturday it had
won all live UK television broadcast rights to the UEFA
Champions League and Europa League for three years from 2015/16.
BT will replace the current holders of the rights, BSkyB
and ITV.
It said in a statement it had paid 1.1 billion euros ($1.44
billion) for the rights to broadcast all 350 matches a season
for three seasons, an amount it said it could incur without
changing its current financial outlook.
"BT will pay a deposit of around 60 million pounds in
November 2013 followed by six-monthly instalments commencing
July 2015," it added.
"Despite these payments, BT's financial outlook is
unchanged. The rights are expected to drive additional growth in
BT Consumer revenue and profits over the medium-term."