BRIEF-Adani Enterprises says dilution of co's stake in Adani Green Energy
* Says stake in Adani Green has been diluted to below 50 percent and Adani Green has ceased to be co's unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Aug 29 BT Group Plc is selling some of its shares in Indian IT services provider Tech Mahindra in a deal that is expected to raise about $100 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.
BT, which had a 23 percent stake in Tech Mahindra at end-June, is expected to cut its stake by about 5 percent through the share sale, said the sources, declining to be named as the process is not public yet.
The Tech Mahindra shares are being sold in the price band of 735 rupees to 790 rupees each, the sources said, a discount of about 5 percent to 12 percent from its Wednesday close price of 834.90 rupees.
* Says stake in Adani Green has been diluted to below 50 percent and Adani Green has ceased to be co's unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors turned risk averse ahead of British elections and former FBI Director James Comey's much-anticipated testimony before Congress later this week.